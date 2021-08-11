Caspian (CSP) Price Tops $0.0223 on Exchanges

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, Caspian has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar. Caspian has a market cap of $10.02 million and $19,154.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00056748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00016068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $406.25 or 0.00884716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00112012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00145330 BTC.

About Caspian

CSP is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

