Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $151.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.19 million. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 242.35% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

Shares of CSPR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.81. 1,498,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,750. The stock has a market cap of $240.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12. Casper Sleep has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSPR. Wedbush raised Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Casper Sleep in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.57.

In related news, Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $69,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,085,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,028,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

