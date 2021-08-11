CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases for the global markets, with a focus on China. The Company’s products present antiangiogenic solutions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and macular degeneration. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as EntreMed, Inc., is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CASI. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CASI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

NASDAQ CASI traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.18. 332,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,046. The company has a market capitalization of $164.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 307.53% and a negative return on equity of 62.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

