CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.05% and a negative net margin of 307.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. On average, analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CASI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,751. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.43.

CASI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

