Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Position Lowered by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $878,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 580.7% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 725,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,648,000 after buying an additional 619,274 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 10,291 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 320,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.43. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $57.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

