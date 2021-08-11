Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) VP Paul Donald Elliott Sells 5,119 Shares

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $189,658.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $684.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $39.65.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Carriage Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Carriage Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

