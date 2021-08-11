Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,851,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,359,000 after buying an additional 375,148 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 522,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after purchasing an additional 199,535 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,556.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 174,589 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 279,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 139,607 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,916,000.

Shares of SPHD opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.32. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $46.49.

