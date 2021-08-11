Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 769 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 54.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Humana by 4.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.65.

NYSE:HUM opened at $414.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.37. The company has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

