Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,450 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $46,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

AVY stock opened at $217.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $112.21 and a twelve month high of $226.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.36.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.