Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,479 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.65.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $74.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

