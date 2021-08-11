Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 832 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $161.77 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $189.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.59.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

