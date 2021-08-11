Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 61 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.13.

NYSE:EL opened at $327.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.39, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.14 and a fifty-two week high of $336.55.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

