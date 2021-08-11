Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 162 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,925,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 547,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,514,000 after purchasing an additional 148,435 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 428,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,287 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 585.0% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,335,000 after purchasing an additional 298,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $364.47 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $186.27 and a one year high of $428.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of -79.06 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $10,602,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at $80,982,276.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total transaction of $703,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,376 shares of company stock valued at $78,383,679. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.75.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

