Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 79.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Farmland Partners worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 212.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 72,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,022,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,666,000 after purchasing an additional 60,669 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 55,228 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 30,090 shares in the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Farmland Partners stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.54 million, a P/E ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 0.89. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.57.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 0.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

