CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) was downgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LOTZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. CarLotz has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $458.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.17.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. Analysts anticipate that CarLotz will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CarLotz in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in CarLotz in the second quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in CarLotz in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CarLotz during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in CarLotz during the second quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

