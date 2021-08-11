CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Insider Andrea Lee Eldridge Sells 3,208 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 3,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $98,293.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CarGurus stock opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CARG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.