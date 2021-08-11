CareTech (LON:CTH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $650.00

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 650 ($8.49) and last traded at GBX 647.90 ($8.46), with a volume of 37069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 647 ($8.45).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of CareTech in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of £727.56 million and a P/E ratio of 14.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 615.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.00. CareTech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

CareTech Company Profile (LON:CTH)

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

