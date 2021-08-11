Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Capricor Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,074.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.82%.

NASDAQ CAPR opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 6.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

