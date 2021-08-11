Capital One Financial Comments on Newpark Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Newpark Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 15.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE NR opened at $2.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Newpark Resources has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $229.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 354,851 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 123,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

