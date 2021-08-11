Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,045,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 22,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.36. The stock had a trading volume of 36,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,113. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.39 and a fifty-two week high of $171.29. The firm has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

