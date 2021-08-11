Capital One Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for PDC Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $5.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.51. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PDCE. TD Securities increased their price target on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.82.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $39.98 on Monday. PDC Energy has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at $14,186,911.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $406,450. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 142.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

