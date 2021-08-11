Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Target Price to $4.00

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 337.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SRGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Surgalign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Surgalign stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.12. Surgalign has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 151.41% and a negative net margin of 23.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Surgalign will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRGA. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign during the first quarter worth about $5,755,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Surgalign by 361.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,967,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,961 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Surgalign by 305.6% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,973,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,417 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the second quarter worth about $2,785,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Surgalign by 233.4% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

