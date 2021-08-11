Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) PT Raised to C$30.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

CGC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.01.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $19.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.08. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

