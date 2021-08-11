Cano Health (CANO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CANO opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17. Cano Health has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $17.43.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

