Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL)

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 129.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of TGL opened at GBX 120 ($1.57) on Monday. TransGlobe Energy has a one year low of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and a one year high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.05 million and a PE ratio of -3.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 130.58.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

