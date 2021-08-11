Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Campbell Soup have lagged the industry in the past three months. The company posted drab third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines fell year over year and missed the consensus mark. Management slashed its fiscal 2021 view. Sales were largely hurt by tough comparisons with the year-ago period, which benefited from the initial pandemic-led demand spike. Elevated inflation, rise in supply-chain expenses and some executional headwinds related to the transformation plan plagued the margins. Nonetheless, the company is on track with pricing actions, which is expected to show results in fiscal 2022. Also, brand strength and focus on saving efforts bode well. Campbell Soup has been benefitting from its growing Snacks business. The segment formed almost 48% of the company’s top line in the fiscal third quarter”

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.11.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $42.11 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.34.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 20.3% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 924,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,449,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 25,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $8,686,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,508,000 after buying an additional 53,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

