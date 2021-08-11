Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Holdings Cut by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 8.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $148,260. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.15.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. Research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

