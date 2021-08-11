Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Down to $32.79

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.79, but opened at $31.66. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 3,994 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPE. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $148,260. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.