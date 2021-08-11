Callisto Network Price Reaches $0.0086 on Exchanges (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 40.8% higher against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a market cap of $22.18 million and approximately $135,047.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.29 or 0.06927149 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00129650 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

