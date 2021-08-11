Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $149.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.58. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.45 and a 12 month high of $152.03. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $6,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,277,670.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,086,475.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,032 shares of company stock worth $19,861,089 in the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

