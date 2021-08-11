Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Acquires A$58,485.28 in Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) insider Karl Siegling acquired 52,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.12 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,485.28 ($41,775.20).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Karl Siegling acquired 27,001 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.13 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,619.13 ($21,870.81).

On Monday, August 2nd, Karl Siegling bought 30,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.11 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,360.00 ($23,828.57).

On Thursday, July 29th, Karl Siegling bought 24,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.12 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,760.00 ($19,114.29).

On Monday, July 26th, Karl Siegling purchased 39,800 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$43,461.60 ($31,044.00).

On Thursday, July 22nd, Karl Siegling purchased 20,601 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$22,537.49 ($16,098.21).

On Monday, July 19th, Karl Siegling bought 24,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$26,160.00 ($18,685.71).

On Thursday, July 15th, Karl Siegling acquired 1,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$1,094.00 ($781.43).

On Tuesday, July 13th, Karl Siegling acquired 900 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$984.60 ($703.29).

On Thursday, July 8th, Karl Siegling bought 3,518 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$3,848.69 ($2,749.07).

On Monday, July 5th, Karl Siegling bought 5,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$5,440.00 ($3,885.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 17th. This is an increase from Cadence Capital’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cadence Capital’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

About Cadence Capital

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

