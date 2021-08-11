BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.050-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.66. 257,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,200. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.20.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $63,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,594.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock worth $605,629 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

