BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ERE.UN. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.20 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.20 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.98 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.15.

Shares of ERE.UN opened at C$4.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$407.68 million and a P/E ratio of -6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.38. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$4.02 and a twelve month high of C$4.64.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

