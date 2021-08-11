BSQUARE (BSQR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter.

Shares of BSQR opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 million, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.25.

In other news, Director Andrew Stanley Guy Harries sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 298,628 shares in the company, valued at $821,227. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

