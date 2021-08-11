BSCView (BSCV) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BSCView has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. BSCView has a market capitalization of $251,126.42 and approximately $9,674.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00047136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.01 or 0.00152043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00155281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,661.45 or 0.99902164 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003054 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.31 or 0.00859213 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

