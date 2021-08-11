BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%.

Shares of BRP Group stock traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.60. The stock had a trading volume of 993,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,742. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $33.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

