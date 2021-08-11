Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 23,430 shares.The stock last traded at $42.35 and had previously closed at $42.99.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBU shares. iA Financial started coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is -11.50%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 339,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

