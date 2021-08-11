Brokers Offer Predictions for ITT Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for ITT in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the conglomerate will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ITT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

ITT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, initiated coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $98.37 on Monday. ITT has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $101.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 132.93, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 36.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

