Brokers Offer Predictions for Hecla Mining’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a report issued on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HL. CIBC raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $6.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 55,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.7% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 32.8% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Stephen F. Ralbovsky sold 11,150 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $100,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $54,984.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 895,568 shares of company stock worth $7,926,870. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

