Brokers Offer Predictions for Belden Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Belden in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Belden’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

BDC has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Belden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Belden stock opened at $53.33 on Monday. Belden has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.