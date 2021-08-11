Brokers Issue Forecasts for Scientific Games Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Scientific Games in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $4.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.50.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.15) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Scientific Games from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

SGMS stock opened at $67.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.23. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $80.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Scientific Games by 86.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Scientific Games by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,358,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Scientific Games by 19.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Scientific Games by 26.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

