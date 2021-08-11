Brokerages Set Forterra plc (LON:FORT) PT at GBX 291.89

Shares of Forterra plc (LON:FORT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 291.89 ($3.81).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Forterra from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

FORT stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 300.50 ($3.93). 162,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,025. The firm has a market capitalization of £687.08 million and a PE ratio of 18.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 284.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. Forterra has a 12-month low of GBX 152.80 ($2.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 319.50 ($4.17).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Forterra’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

