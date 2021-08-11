Brokerages Set Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Target Price at $13.50

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.
Several research firms have recently commented on DB. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 21st.
Shares of DB stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.
