Brokerages Set Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Target Price at $13.50

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on DB. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of DB stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 121,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 13,351 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,747,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,811,000 after buying an additional 25,876 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

