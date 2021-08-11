Brokerages Set American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Target Price at $32.67

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.11.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 296,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,788. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,086.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

