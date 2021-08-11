Brokerages Set Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Price Target at $20.66

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.78.

AERI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

AERI opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $658.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.72. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $38,546,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,269,000 after purchasing an additional 125,831 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,411,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,240,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 67,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 983,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 44,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

