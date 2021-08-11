Brokerages Set Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT at $606.00

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $606.00.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $624.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $634.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.52. The company has a market cap of $297.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

