Brokerages Expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.30 Billion

Analysts expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to announce $12.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The Progressive reported sales of $10.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year sales of $46.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.32 billion to $46.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $52.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.26 billion to $54.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Raymond James cut their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, dropped their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.92.

Shares of The Progressive stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.09. 6,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,563. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,200,517. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after buying an additional 1,384,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,366,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,660,429,000 after buying an additional 540,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $995,261,000 after buying an additional 170,254 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after buying an additional 8,305,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,272,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,721,000 after purchasing an additional 221,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

