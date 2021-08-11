Brokerages Expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $639.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will post $639.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $629.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $645.00 million. Guess? posted sales of $398.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. Guess? had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GES. B. Riley lifted their price target on Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Guess? from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE GES traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. 1,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,240. Guess? has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 2.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Guess?’s payout ratio is -642.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,793,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Guess? by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after acquiring an additional 274,889 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Guess? by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 310,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 220,181 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Guess? by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 786,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after acquiring an additional 138,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Guess? by 391.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 121,659 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

