Brokerages Expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.15. Culp reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Culp.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. Culp had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

NYSE CULP opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Culp has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

In other news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of Culp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $41,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $126,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Culp in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Culp in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Culp by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Culp by 35.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

See Also: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Culp (CULP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.