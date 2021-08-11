Brokerages Anticipate Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Brokerages expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.60. Sysco reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 296.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

Sysco stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. Sysco has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.71. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.53%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 over the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

